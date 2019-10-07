Suspect in custody after residents told to shelter in place at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued after an armed person might have fired a weapon in the air at an apartment complex on Monday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police said the gun might have been fired at the Heather Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of South Vaughn Way, near Interstate 225 and East Iliff Avenue.

Officers negotiated with the suspect to surrender, which he did about 4:45 p.m., police said.

The Cherry Creek School District said it had one bus in the area, but the last student had been dropped off before the shelter-in-place order was issued.

All entrances to the apartment complex from East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way were closed because of the incident but reopened after the threat ended.

