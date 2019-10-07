× Carjacking suspect who died after high-speed chase on I-70 identified

DENVER — An armed carjacking suspect who led Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 and later died has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Monday that Andy Escobar, 18, led the 35-mile chase from Strasburg that ended on westbound Interstate 70 at the Washington Street exit on Thursday.

Escobar was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Esobar died from a gunshot wound and the manner of death is suicide.

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for several hours as the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Police Department investigated.

The sheriff’s office said an armed robbery happened at a liquor store on Main Street in Strasburg about 10:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said Escobar then stole a vehicle that a deputy saw on Interstate 70 and began pursuing.

The chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before it ended about 11:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies commanded Escobar to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, instead shooting himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and officers performed life-saving efforts before Escobar was taken to Denver Health.