Boulder woman says apartment has rat infestation, complex didn’t do enough to help

BOULDER, Colo. -- A Boulder woman said she has a rat infestation in her apartment, but the complex's manager said it's a seasonal issue. After the FOX31 Problem Solvers asked questions, the Boulder Housing Partners agreed to help set traps.

Kim McCarthy told the Problem Solvers she tried contacting Boulder Housing Partners several times to set traps in her pantry to eliminate the problem, which is especially concerning because her son has allergy-induced asthma and rodents are a trigger.

“I noticed that they’re in the HVAC, in the walls, in the baseboards," McCarthy said. "They’re in places that we can’t get and it poses even more of a health issue because of my son."

According to the complex’s management it’s a seasonal problem. When the temperatures start to drop outside the rats find any way they can to get inside. McCarthy said pest control with Boulder Housing Partners did set some box and live traps for her under the sink but not in her pantry. Maintenance wants her to clear it out before they can set traps.

“I spoke with the maintenance man and I told him the issue that I have with removing the items in my pantry because I know that there’s a nest in there now," she said.

McCarthy said she’s scared to go in alone.

“I wanted someone to just witness where they’re going to scatter," she said. "Maybe it would help with pest control and also with my safety if anything were to happen.”

The Problem Solvers made a call to Boulder Housing Partners and asked if someone could come out and help with the pantry problem Monday, and they agreed. A few hours later maintenance arrived to help clear out the problem pantry.