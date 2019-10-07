Big temperature drop coming Thursday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued

DENVER — Temperatures are expected to drop 50 degrees from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon in Denver, bringing the first freeze of the season and likely the first snowfall.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday because of the dramatic swing in temperatures.

Wednesday’s high temperature will be 75 degrees. But a cold front moves in overnight and temperatures will be near freezing in Denver on Thursday morning.

It will slowly turn colder throughout the day Thursday. But the afternoon commute, temperatures across the Denver metro area will be in the low 20s.

There will be light snow early Thursday followed by a few hours in the afternoon with slightly better chances for showers.

The average first freeze in Denver is Oct. 7 and the average first snowfall is Oct. 18.

Even though it has been warm in Denver for several months, the snow could impact the commute.

Snow will end later Thursday afternoon with 0-3 inches expected to fall.