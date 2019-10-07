× Aurora woman charged with murder in stabbing death of her mother

AURORA, Colo.– The Colorado District Attorney announced Monday that a woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother.

The attorney’s office says Chanel Marie Bell, 33, was advised of charges on Monday during an appearance at the Adams County District Court.

APD said that about 2:30 a.m. on July 22 officers responded to the 1700 block of North Clinton Street on reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived, they found Esther Kristina Luckett, 54, suffering from a “serious injury.” She was taken to University Hospital, where she later died.

Bell is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hear on December 12.