5 places to get a deal after the Broncos win
DENVER– Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards, Denver’s defense forced three turnovers and the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio by defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-13 on Sunday.
When the Broncos win, several businesses in Denver offer special deals and freebies to celebrate.
Here are five:
- King Soopers: The store offers a free donut the day after a Broncos win. All you have to do is use your King Soopers card to get the donut free.
- Papa John’s: Get 20% off regular menu price orders at PapaJohns.com by using the promo code BRONCOS20. The coupon is only valid online in the Denver metro.
- Conoco: Get a free 12 oz. coffee the morning after the Broncos win.
- Arby’s: When the Broncos get 2 or more touchdowns in a game, you get a $1 classic roast beef sandwich the day after the game.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Free appetizer with purchase of menu item of $5 or more. The maximum value is $9. You must present this ad with your order.
