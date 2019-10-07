5 Denver officers taken to hospital after insecticide attack; suspect in custody

Posted 9:38 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, October 7, 2019

DENVER — Five police officers were taken to a hospital after a suspect threw insecticide on them while resisting arrest Sunday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 7:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of Sable Street as officers were attempting to arrest Jesus (Jose) Moreno-Perez, 25, for assault on his brother earlier in the day.

Moreno-Perez used furniture to block the front door when officers arrived, according to a probable cause statement.

When officers kicked in the door, Moreno-Perez opened a can of Raid Bug fogger into the faces of the officers.

Moreno-Perez then went farther into the house. When officers followed, Moreno-Perez threw the fogger can at them.

An officer deployed a stun gun, but it failed. Officers then followed Moreno-Perez into a back bedroom where a second Raid Bug fogger was used, according to the statement.

Moreno-Perez then used a pair of makeshift nunchucks, hitting an officer in the head, according to the statement.

As Moreno-Perez was being restrained, they found two long knives concealed up his arm sleeves. He continued to kick and spit on officers while resisting arrest, according to the statement.

Moreno-Perez was taken into custody for assault on a police officer and the earlier assault on his brother.

Police said about 10:30 p.m. that the five officers who were taken to a hospital had been checked out and were being released.

A sixth officer was exposed to the insecticide but did not go to a hospital, police said.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.777548 by -104.825795.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.