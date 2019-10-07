× 2 injured when car crashes into kitchen in Ruby Hill neighborhood

DENVER– Two people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a car crashed into a kitchen in Denver.

Police say the crash happened around 2:25 a.m. in the 1300 Block of South Raritan Street in Denver’s Ruby Hill neighborhood.

The two people inside of the car were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Denver police.

Police say no one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.