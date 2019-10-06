Warm start to week followed by big weather changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a dry, clear, and cool night ahead on the Front Range. Temperatures will fall to the low 30s overnight in Eastern Colorado with a Front Advisory in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.

Frost Advisory in place tonight! Temps will fall to the low 30s overnight in Eastern Colorado! Protect your plants! #cowx pic.twitter.com/OahJik3CbF — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) October 6, 2019

It will be a warm and dry start to the work week. High temperatures will reach the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with sunny skies.

Wednesday will be another warm day but a cold front will approach Colorado Wednesday evening bringing a chance of rain and an increase in winds.

This will be a strong front that will bring the Front Range its first hard freeze of the year. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Thursday likely reaching the 30s by the afternoon and the 20s by Friday morning. There will be showers on Thursday and some of that could fall as snow as temperatures cool quickly. This will bring the first snowfall of the season for the Front Range and eastern plains. It is still too far out to know if any of it will accumulate but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on the details as it gets closer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.