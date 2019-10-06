Police: Son fatally shoots father at Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man has been arrested for shooting and killing his father early Sunday morning, the Pueblo Police Department said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting about 3:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Sherwood Lane.

When they arrived, officers found 52-year-old Cecilio Ortiz had been shot.

Rescue and fire personnel attempted to save him, but Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a disturbance between Ortiz and his son, 23-year-old Malachi Ortiz, led to the shooting.

Malachi Ortiz was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police said it’s the eighth homicide in Pueblo this year.

