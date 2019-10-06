× Officials: Wheat Ridge apartment fire started by kids

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — An apartment fire Friday night that injured five people in Wheat Ridge was started by kids, the Arvada Fire Department said.

The fire in the apartment building in the 11600 block of West 44th Avenue left nearly a dozen without a home.

Flames and smoke were seen pouring out of the roof about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Five people were taken to a hospital, but they are expected to be OK.

On Saturday, Arvada Fire said the fire was started by “youth misuse of fire.”

Neighbor Rudy Sandoval said he was working on his truck when he saw the smoke.

“I ran over here to make sure everybody was out of the home,” he said. “Within seconds, it was going up in flames. We all went and pounded on every single door as hard as we can to get everybody out.”

The Red Cross is helping the seven adults and four children who have been displaced.