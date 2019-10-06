Game day live blog: Broncos try to avoid first 0-5 start in franchise history

CARSON, Calif. — The Broncos try to avoid the first 0-5 start in the franchise’s 60-season history when they hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Broncos are coming off a 26-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a field goal on the last play of the game.

They lost in similar fashion at home three weeks ago against the Chicago Bears.

The Broncos have started 0-4 four times: This season, in 1964, in 1994 and most recently in 1999 after the second of back-to-back Super Bowl championships and the retirement of quarterback John Elway.

But in their 60th season, they have never been 0-5. They lead the all-time series with their longtime rival Chargers 65-52-1.

While the Broncos got their first sacks of the season last week, getting five against the Jaguars, they are still seeking their first takeaway of the season.

And they head into the game without linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is out for the season because of a torn ACL.

Follow all the action in the game day live blog.