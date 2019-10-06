× Fort Collins woman unharmed after 2 moose charge at her

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins woman says she feels lucky to be unharmed after two moose charged her while she was hiking Uneva Pass near Copper Mountain recently.

“I know you should be 75 feet from them and I was 200 feet from them,” Audrey Dickinson said.

Dickinson said she was keeping watch over one moose when a second appeared on her hike north of Copper Mountain. She said she started backing away.

“That’s when they charged me and I hit behind a tree,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said she hid behind a tree multiple times.

“I thought about going to a switchback behind me, but when I started moving, they started running again,” Dickinson said. “So I got back to the tree.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends giving wildlife plenty of space. In a situation such as this, it says to back away first, then put an object between yourself and the moose.

“I stood there for another minute or so and they ran off to the other side of the meadow,” Dickson said. “And I left.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates the moose rut lasts through early October.

“It could have been much worse,” Dickson said. “It’s never worth it. I was really looking forward to this nice, long hike. The hike will be there another day.”