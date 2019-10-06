Fort Collins woman spooked after being charged by moose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Fort Collins woman says she feels lucky to be unharmed after two moose charged her while she was hiking Uneva Pass near Copper Mountain recently.

"I know you should be 75 feet from them and I was 200 feet from them," Audrey Dickinson said.

Dickinson said she was keeping watching over one moose when a second moose appeared. She says she started backing away.

"That's when they charged me and I hit behind a tree," Dickinson said.

Dickinson said she hid behind the tree multiple times.

"I thought about going to a switchback behind me, but when I started moving they started running again," Dickinson said. "So I got back to the tree."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends giving wildlife plenty of space. In a situation like this, CPW says to back away first and then put an object between yourself and the moose.

"I stood there for another minute or so and they ran off to the other side of the meadow," Dickson said. "And I left."

CPW estimates the moose rut lasts through early October.

"It could have been much worse," Dickson said. "It's never worth it. I was really looking forward to this nice, long hike. The hike will be there another day."