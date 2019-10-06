CU students remain on alert after reported assault on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campus police tell FOX31 Problem Solvers they have officers from across the area come support their department during home games.

“We have a lot of different officers there working different areas, some are responding inside the stadium, some are outside the stadium responding to a situation like this,” CU Boulder Police Public Information Officer Scott Pribble said.

An alleged incident of groping was reported about 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside of a gate on the north end of Folsom Field, where the Buffaloes where playing the University of Arizona.

The victim reported two men approached her and each man grabbed one of her arms and took her to a secluded area.

She told police the men touched her breasts and buttocks over her clothes before she was able to get away.

Police hope someone can read the victim’s detailed description of the suspects and call in so they don’t strike again.

One suspect is described as a white male, possibly over 6-foot with a thin build and spiky hair, possibly highlighted. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved T-shirt with white lettering across the chest.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly over 6-foot with a thin build and stubble on his face.

“You never know when that little piece of that you saw, that little nugget that you share with us could be the piece that turns this case,” Pribble said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-492-6666.