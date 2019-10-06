× Cooler Sunday, roller coaster temps for week ahead

A weak, passing cold front will knock temperatures down quite a bit as we end our weekend, with highs only making it into the 50s and 60s. Our sunny and breezy weather will continue, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour through the afternoon. Keep in mind fire danger remains elevated across the state through the day.

Temperatures will jump back above average as we start our work week. Expect highs on Monday to hit the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine. We’ll inch closer to the 80s by Tuesday with the sunshine staying with us, about ten degrees above average.

We’ll continue to track a developing cold front that looks to impact the state by Wednesday. Expect clouds to gradually build through the day with temps making it into the 70s. A few scattered rain showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and as temps drop into the upper 20s, a few snowflakes may mix in. This pattern will continue for Thursday, with another shot at a few rain/snow showers through Friday morning. Any accumulation looks light at this time, with the biggest impact being the hard freeze that is certain by Thursday and Friday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the details of this storm and post updates on air and online.

