Caught on Camera: Road Rage and hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. -- A violent hit and run road rage incident in Aurora was caught on camera. FOX31 is talking to the victim about the moments she says a gun was pulled on her.

This intense road rage fight was all over a left-hand turn near the intersection of Quincy and Buckley.

“She comes out. She pulls out the gun, points it right at me and she tells me what do you think now? What do you think now?” Jissell Ruelas said.

It started as a typical Friday morning for Ruelas and her friend as they drove to a dentist appointment in the shopping center near Quincy and Buckley. Ruelas says she was talking expressively with her hands as they tried to get into the turn lane, that’s when she says the driver of a BMW got the wrong idea.

“When I turn around I see the girl from the backseat get out the car,” Ruelas said.

Ruelas says she tried to clear the air, but a fight ensued.

“I went back, she pushes me, I push her we actually get in a physical fight.”

Her friend started recording on a cell phone. In the video, you can see the driver of the BMW swat at the phone – and then make a direct hit on Ruelas’ car.

“And then wham and bam hit the freaking car,” Ruelas said.

The impact caused extensive damage to Ruelas’ car. She now uses a bungie to hold her trunk together – but because the brake lights are smashed, she can’t drive it.

“I got home and I started bawling, I started bawling. This is the car I depend on. My mom, she’s a single mother.”

Aurora Police tell the Problem Solvers that patrol officers have identified the females in the video and made some arrests, but at this point they will not release their names or potential charges as investigators are still making contact with witnesses.

For Ruelas, she reflects on how this incident could have ended much worse.

“I recommend people do not get out of your car. Do not – don’t freaking engage. If you want to record, record.”

FOX31 has also learned the BMW was stolen. Police will likely release the suspect’s names and charges after finalizing witness statements.

Ruelas only has liability insurance on her vehicle. She has started a GoFundMe to help with her car repairs.