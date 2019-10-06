Aurora police identify people involved in viral road rage video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aurora Police spokesperson Tony Camacho said officers have identified the people involved in a viral video showing an altercation that ends in a hit-and-run crash.

Camacho said the “road rage” incident happened on Friday morning at Quincy Avenue and Buckley Road.

Over the weekend, patrol officers identified the driver in the hit-and-run and made some arrests but police will not release names or information on their potential charges at this time, as investigators are still making contact with witnesses and victims, Camacho said.