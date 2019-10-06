4 wounded in Adams County shooting

Posted 10:30 am, October 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, October 6, 2019

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ruth Way, a block south of West 72nd Avenue between Pecos Street and Federal Boulevard, about 1:45 a.m.

Officials said four people were shot and taken to hospitals in unknown conditions.

The names, ages and gender of the victims were not released. What led to the shooting is under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 39.826593 by -105.013075.

