Runners take to the taxiway for 5k at airport in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Metro Airport in Broomfield shut down one of its runways to let hundreds of runners and walkers race for a good cause on Saturday.

Channel 2 news crew gave it a shot, running up and down the entire length of the nine-thousand foot runway and its taxiway.

The event benefits Angel Flight West, a non-profit that provides free flights for people who have non-emergency medical needs.

The organization serves patients who live in rural areas and can’t get to a hospital for follow up treatments after surgery, without any cost to them.