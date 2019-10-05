× No leads in death of Denver man; suspect sought

DENVER — Police are searching for leads in the death of a Denver man who was killed Thursday evening.

According to police, Andres Panuco-Herrera was pronounced dead at roughly 6:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Paul Street, near Colfax Avenue and St. Paul Street.

His death was classified a homicide but no further information was released by authorities, including possible suspects or a motive.

Any tips should be forwarded to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.