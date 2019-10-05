× Middle Mamm Fire burning near Rifle

Two fires are burning in Colorado Saturday, the Decker Fire near Salida and the Middle Mamm Fire near Rifle.

The Middle Mamm Fire grew overnight Friday as strong winds pushed the blaze north into Gant Gulch. Smaller fires have also sparked in the area.

The fire is estimated at 941 acres and mostly burning on National Forest System lands; with less than 5 acres on private lands, according to the Garfield County Sheriff.

Fire crews are establishing containment lines and air resources are fighting the fire from above with retardant and water in hopes of slowing the blaze.

A public meeting will be held Sunday evening at 4:00 p.m. at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Annex at 106 County Road 333-A in Rifle.