Growth concerns prompt recall attempt in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Residents of a small town outside Denver want to recall their elected officials, saying they aren’t doing enough to regulate growth.

The town clerk in Elizabeth recently verified signatures on recall petitions for the six town trustees and mayor. Recall proponents accuse the town leaders on a website of pleasing developers with “reckless annexations and approvals.”

Elizabeth is 40 miles southeast of Denver and has 1,700 residents. Some locals say they don’t want Elizabeth to become like nearby Parker, which over 30 years grew from 6,000 to 55,000.

Mayor Megan Vasquez says Elizabeth will not become like Parker.

Still, town planners expect Elizabeth to grow to 20,000 over the next two decades. Town Administrator Matt Cohrs tells the Denver Post change is coming and must be managed.