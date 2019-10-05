× Dry but cool weekend across Colorado

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as we head into the first weekend of October. Expect highs to stay in the upper 60s on Saturday, a few degrees cooler than where we typically are this time of year. Sunshine and breezy conditions can be expected, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible across the Front Range.

A weak cold front will move through the state throughout the weekend, dropping temperatures heading into Sunday. Highs will only make it into the lower 60s to end our weekend, making it truly feel like a fall weekend. We’ll keep the sunshine and breezy conditions around through the afternoon.

Fire danger will remain high through the weekend, especially for the Foothills. Some smoke and haze may drift through the Front Range this weekend from the Decker fire.

As we head into the upcoming work week, temperatures will return to the 70s Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. We’ll hit 70 on Wednesday with an increase of cloud cover. A strong cold front looks to move through the region on Wednesday, bringing a rapid drop in temps and the chance for some moisture Wednesday night. There is the chance that Denver picks up some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning, as temps are expected to drop into the 20s by the start of the day. Thursday will stay cloudy and cool, with highs only making it into the 40s. We’ll keep the chance of some rain and snow showers around the state Thursday into Friday morning.

Sunshine will return by Friday, but temperatures will take some time to rebound. Expect highs to only hit the upper 50s as we end the work week.

