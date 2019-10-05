CUPD issues Safety Alert after victim alleges groping at Folsom Field

CU Boulder Police Department are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault that occurred at roughly 5:30 p.m. outside of a gate on the north end of Folsom Field.

The victim reported that two men approached her and each man grabbed one of her arms and took her to a secluded area nearby. They touched her breasts and buttocks over her clothes before she was able to get away, according to CUPD.

One suspect is described as a white male, possibly over 6 feet with a thin build and spiky hair, possibly highlighted. He was wearing a blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with white lettering across the chest.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly over 6 feet with a thin build and stubble on his face.

CUPD is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact CUPD at (303) 492-6666