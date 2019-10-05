Cool Sunday before warm start to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a breezy, dry, and clear night on the Front Range. Temperatures will drop into the 30s to start off Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 60s in Denver on Sunday. It will be a nice day with dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm, sunny, and dry. Fire danger will still be high in Colorado for the next several days.

Big changes will move in with a strong cold front Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Thursday, falling to the 30s by the afternoon and eventually the 20s overnight into Friday morning. There is a chance for precipitation on Thursday and if temperatures are cold enough, it is possible some spots see their first snow of the year. It is too far out to know exact details and a lot can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on this storm as it gets closer.

