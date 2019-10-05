× 2 persons of interest in Canon City homicide arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina

Two people considered persons of interest in a Canon City murder were arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina on Friday.

Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn are believed to have had contact with 39-year-old Richard Fay before the victim’s death and were wanted by Canon City police.

The two were tracked down at a gas station in Gastonia, North Carolina after authorities received a tip concerning their whereabouts.

The gas station was near a relative’s home, police said. Pogorzelski and Blackburn were detained on unrelated drug charges before Canon City police flew out to meet the pair.

A statement released to the media on Saturday noted that detectives are in the process of preparing search warrants for the vehicle, phones and other property in the couple’s possession.

Additionally, arrest warrants are being prepared for Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn, police said.