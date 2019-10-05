2 persons of interest in Canon City homicide arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina

Posted 5:25 pm, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, October 5, 2019

Two people considered persons of interest in a Canon City murder were arrested on unrelated charges in North Carolina on Friday.

Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn are believed to have had contact with 39-year-old Richard Fay before the victim’s death and were wanted by Canon City police.

The two were tracked down at a gas station in Gastonia, North Carolina after authorities received a tip concerning their whereabouts.

The gas station was near a relative’s home, police said. Pogorzelski and Blackburn were detained on unrelated drug charges before Canon City police flew out to meet the pair.

A statement released to the media on Saturday noted that detectives are in the process of preparing search warrants for the vehicle, phones and other property in the couple’s possession.

Additionally, arrest warrants are being prepared for Luciano Pogorzelski and Madison Blackburn, police said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.