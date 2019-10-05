× 2 dead in crash between truck, motorcycle in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people died Saturday night in a crash at East 120th Avenue and Birch Drive, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. The drivers in both vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.

No information on the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved is available at this time. Investigators remain on the scene.

120th Avenue is closed between Birch Drive and Colorado Boulevard while the investigation continues.