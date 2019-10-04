WWE Smackdown makes long-awaited debut Friday on FOX31

When most people think of wrestling, the first thing that comes to mind is usually someone like Hulk Hogan, the Rock, Steve Austin – athletic, muscular men.

WWE began trying to alter that perception in 2016.

While it had almost always had female wrestlers, they were usually painted in a different light than the men, relying more on looks than athleticism.

The “Women’s Revolution,” as they called it, was the rise of talented athletes demanding acceptance and treatment equal to the men based on their own merit.

Women like AJ Lee and Paige began it, but it truly reached its destination with the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown will make its long-awaited debut on FOX31 Friday night at 7 p.m.