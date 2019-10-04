Williams out as Denver Deputy Director of Public Safety

DENVER– The Deputy Director of Public Safety in Denver has resigned.

A high-ranking city hall official confirmed to FOX31/Channel 2 that Eric Williams resigned because of the slow pace of the Denver Sheriff’s Department internal affairs reform process.

City insiders tell us that city leaders feel like they are two to three months behind and want to get the process moving faster.

Williams was appointed to the position in June of 2018. He previously worked for the FBI.

