× Sheriff: Longmont man rams deputy’s vehicle in attempt to flee

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 27-year-old was arrested Friday after sheriff’s officials say he rammed a deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to flee.

After finding a stolen Ford F-150 Friday morning on Tulane Court, which was suspected to have been stolen and used to commit several vehicle trespasses at county trailheads, officials set up surveillance to see who might return to the truck, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua David Escandon, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was seen in the basement window of a nearby home by a sergeant. He barricaded himself in the home, and Longmont Police Department officials arrived to help.

About 30 minutes later, according to the release, he left the home with his hands up, but suddenly ran to a nearby vehicle, which belonged to his sister.

While trying to leave, officials said he rammed a sheriff’s patrol vehicle and several other police vehicles. Officials managed to barricade him using their vehicles and Escandon was arrested.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the release.

Escandon will face charges including felony attempted vehicular assault on law enforcement officers, eluding, menacing, auto theft, reckless driving, obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest.