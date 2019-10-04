Outbreak of contagious disease strikes local high school football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Nearly a dozen high school football players at one school in Douglas County have been diagnosed with a contagious, yet common, disease.

The outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease happened this week and struck 11 junior varsity and varsity players at Rock Canyon High School.

The disease is spread through physical contact and the air.

Symptoms include fever, poor appetite, sore throat and small sores.

There's no treatment available for it and patients are usually contagious for about a week.

The district and the Tri-County Health Department notified the team's families Wednesday. But didn't sent a note to all students and parents until Friday, after the Problem Solvers started asking questions.

At Rock Canyon's game Friday night, many people outside of the team didn't know about the outbreak.

Brett Mill, who's son plays on the varsity team, did know.

He told the Problem Solvers this when asked if he was concerned about it: "No, I think it’s important we do what we can to prevent it to spread anymore. I think they (Douglas County School District) have a good handle on it."

The district canceled practice for team one day this week to disinfect its facilities and gear.

This weekend, the district will conduct a touchpoint deep clean at Rock Canyon. That sanitizes areas that students and staff commonly touch, including door handles, water fountains and more.

The district did not say if the athletes who were sick played in the game Friday night.