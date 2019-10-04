Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer by Athletic Brewing Company

Posted 10:55 am, October 4, 2019, by

When you think of beer, most people don't think about it being non-alcoholic especially with craft beer.  But many craft breweries are starting to finally produce non and low alcohol offerings including Athletic Brewing Company.  Athletic Brewing Company is the first ever Non-Alcoholic craft beer brewery in the country.  The beer caters towards young professionals who don't want a buzz but might like a nice beer to drink in social settings.

You can sample some of their beer at the Great American Beer Festival that's taking place  now at the Denver convention center.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.