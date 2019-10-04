Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer by Athletic Brewing Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you think of beer, most people don't think about it being non-alcoholic especially with craft beer. But many craft breweries are starting to finally produce non and low alcohol offerings including Athletic Brewing Company. Athletic Brewing Company is the first ever Non-Alcoholic craft beer brewery in the country. The beer caters towards young professionals who don't want a buzz but might like a nice beer to drink in social settings.

You can sample some of their beer at the Great American Beer Festival that's taking place now at the Denver convention center.