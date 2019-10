Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver has one of the best lacrosse teams in the country and this weekend all the best professional teams will be here in the Mile High city for the Major League Lacrosse Championship!

It all happens today through October 6th. The semi's will be held today at 5 pm at DU. The championship takes place at 11 a-m on October 6th at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. You can get tickets at MajorLeagueLacrosse.com