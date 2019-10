Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a junkyard in commerce city that's said to be cursed and haunted by the angered spirits of those who have died there. Are you brave enough to enter the junkyard to see if the myths are true? Perhaps our screaming deal on general admission tickets will help!

Pay only $12.59 for a $25 General Admission ticket. Click here to get the deal and enjoy 50% off. Haunted Junkyard is located at 6530 Brighton Boulevard in Commerce City.