Four more tenants commit to under-construction Park Hill development, joining Sexy Pizza

DENVER — Park Hill Commons is keeping it local.

The block-long redevelopment project being built along the 2800 block of North Fairfax Street has lured four more tenants. The Knotty Kids Salon, Olivet Salon, Body In Motion Chiropractic and Seto Family Dentistry — all Denver-based businesses — will join Sexy Pizza in the project’s retail space.

All five businesses are slated to open next summer, according to a press release. Denver-based HM Capital is behind the project, which broke ground in January.

The Knotty Kids Salon, a full-service salon for kids, will be moving its 2-year-old business from 8384 Northfield Blvd. in Stapleton to the Park Hill development, according to a post on its Facebook page. The post said that the new space also will include a quieter room for children with sensory issues.

