Food Truck Friday with Daikon

Every Friday we feature a new food truck and this week it's Daikon also known as the Banh Force one. Daikon create modern takes on the classic bahn mi sandwich. What is a banh mi? Banh mi is the Vietnamese word for bread and the bread is filled with meats and vegetables.

Daikon has taken the tradition Vietnamese sandwich and created their own style of the banh mi with some crazy good ingredients like their 36-hour brisket and braised jackfruit for vegan lovers.

You can follow Daikon on their website and social media links, but you can also stop on over to their restaurant off 7th Ave.

We want to thank Go Truckster for helping is bring Daikon on Fox31 and Channel 2's Daybreak show.