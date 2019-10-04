Disabled Longmont resident says new bike lane covers her parking spot, puts community in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A disabled Longmont resident says the city replaced parking in front of her home with a wide new bike lane.

“Since they’ve paved the streets, the cars go faster, maybe we get two bikes a day that use the bike lane they use the sidewalk,” Linda Trembath, a concerned resident, said.

Trembath said she fears the recent change in street paving is a safety concern for motorists and cyclists.

“I wouldn’t let my kid in that bicycle lane, it’s too close to the traffic,” she said.

She also has health issues. Now the spots her caretaker and relatives used to park in are gone.

“It just doesn’t seem right to me they can take that away from us just these three houses,” she said.

Trembath reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers because she’s struggling. She said the impacted residents wrote a letter to the city expressing their concerns but nothings getting done.

“This is ridiculous,” Trembath said.

Problem Solvers got a hold of the Longmont public works department right away.

Officials with the department said residents got flyers back in March inviting them to a public meeting about this project. According to the department, Trembath’s address was on the mailing list.

“We didn’t get one, Mark didn’t get one, Cynthia didn’t get one,” Trembath said.

The department tells Problem Solvers if these lanes aren’t getting used enough, they would consider checking traffic numbers and taking a second look at Trembath’s plea of putting parking spots back in.

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report