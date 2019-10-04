Denver family says funeral home mistakenly cremated their grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Leaving the Presentation of Our Lady Church Friday was always going to be sad for the De Leon family after the loss of a grandmother.

"It just hurts a lot. My grandma is what held our family together," Chris De Leon said.

De Leon said his grandmother, Priscilla, was his family's rock but what made today especially sad was the fact he couldn't carry his grandmother's casket.

"My grandma was cremated on accident," De Leon said.

According to De Leon, A Better Place Funeral and Cremation in Denver accidentally cremated his grandmother before Mass.

"You don't make an accident like that because you can't fix that mistake; we planned on carrying our grandma in on a casket and now it was with an urn," De Leon said.

When the Problem Solvers went to A Better Place Funeral and Cremation, employees walked away when we asked for an interview.

But the business's president, Jennifer Connell, did provide the FOX31 Problem Solvers with a statement:

"A Better Place Funeral and Cremation would like to express to the Family of Priscilla De Leon their sincerest condolences for the loss of such a wonderful woman. She has a wonderful and loving family who cared for her dearly. We apologize to any individual family members that were unhappy with the services which we provided as agreed with the legal next of kin on October 3rd."

De Leon said his grandmother did express interest in being cremated after her viewing and traditional Catholic Mass -- not before.

A Better Place has refunded the De Leon's the money they charged for the service.

"Money isn't the issue it doesn't fix the problem," De Leon said.