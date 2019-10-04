× Decker Fire near Salida grows to more than 5,800 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning outside Salida continued to grow rapidly Friday. In an update published about 11 a.m., officials estimated the fire at 5,824 acres. As of Wednesday morning, it had burned 3,746 acres.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Chris Tomer said winds could gust more than 50 miles per hour on Friday, making the situation even more dangerous.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, a Type 1 Incident Management Team took over command of the fire.

Mark Giacoletto, with the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, said at least one home was damaged in the fire. However, he could not say how extensive the damage is.

According to mapping of the fire, the northernmost portions of the burn area are approximately 3.5 miles south of Salida.

The fire is less than 5% contained.

A total of 259 personnel are assigned to the fire. Officials say that number will likely rise.

Firefighters will continue working overnight into Friday.

According to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the following subdivisions are included in the mandatory evacuation zone:

Methodist Mountain Estates

Boot Hill

Pinon Ridge Estates

Fawn Ridge subdivision

Mountain Vista Village

An evacuation center has been established at the First United Methodist Church of Salida: 228 E. Fourth St., Salida, 81201.

The fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8.