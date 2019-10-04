× Colorado attorney general approves sale of state hospital

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado attorney general’s office has approved the sale of a state hospital and cleared up some questions addressing a potential risk of assets or services leaving the state.

The Greeley Tribune reported Thursday that state Attorney General Phil Weiser concluded the $285 million sale of the North Colorado Medical Center to Banner Health.

Weiser says the primary concerns were that the entity selling the hospital remained a nonprofit and that access to medical care wasn’t likely to become unattainable for any reason for area residents because of the change in ownership.

Officials say state law mandates that the attorney general approve all non-profit and some for-profit hospital sales.

The transaction is set to close by Oct. 9 or earlier if desired by the parties involved.