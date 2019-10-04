Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How would you like to make a difference in the life of a veteran or a first responder? On October 25th you can! All you have to do is grab your partner and head on over to the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club in Aurora for some line dancing and dinner!

The Boots and Bling fundraiser dinner and live auction is happening October 25th at Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club that's at 23155 East Heritage Parkway in Aurora. Line dancing begins at 5:30 pm with dinner at 6:30 pm. Table sponsorships start at $400. For more information visit EaglesNestRanch.org/events.