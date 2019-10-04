Abnormally warm and windy with high wildfire danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be abnormally warm and windy across Colorado Friday, causing a high wildfire danger.

Downslope winds warm Denver's high to 80 degrees. The normal high is 70 degrees. Winds may gust 15-35 miles per hour this afternoon. Skies will go from sunny to partly cloudy.

The mountains start sunny, then turn cloudy with a 10% chance of a rain/snow shower and turning windy. Gusts 25-60 miles per hour above treeline. High wildfire danger. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday morning starts very windy on the Front Range peaks with gusts 25-70 miles per hour above treeline.

Saturday looks dry across the Front Range and breezy. Highs around 68 degrees.

Sunday will be dry and 65 degrees.

Early next week starts dry with the potential for a strong cold front late Wednesday into Thursday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.