A chill in the air

We have a cooler weekend on the way as a cold front will move in later tonight. It will be sunny, dry and breezy both days with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday followed by lower 60s on Sunday. The overnight lows will be in the chilly upper 30s.

We will quickly warm back into the 70s for Monday through Wednesday with mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions.

We are watching another cold front scheduled to arrive on early Thursday. This one has much colder air with it. We will have morning lows early Thursday in the upper 20s. We will only reach the upper 40s for highs in the afternoon. And, there could be a rain or snow shower. The temperature will head into the upper 20s again by Friday morning.

So, this weekend might be a good time to start thinking about what to do with plants that you want to protect. And, it's also a good idea to think about draining or blowing out your sprinkler system. And, dig out the hats & gloves for the kids so they'll be warm for the bus in the morning.

