5 people transported to the hospital after Friday fire in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Five people were transported to the hospital after a structure fire in Wheat Ridge Friday.

The Arvada Fire Protection District and West Metro Fire responded to a structure fire at an apartment building on the Arvada side of Wheat Ridge around 5:30 p.m. Friday, where they found smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

According to tweets from the Arvada Fire Protection District and the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the fire was near the intersections of 44th Avenue and Tabor Street.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet West 44th Avenue between Tabor and Robb streets was closed Friday afternoon in both directions.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

