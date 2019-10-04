23-year-old arrested in Kentucky in alleged connection to Denver homicide

DENVER — A 23-year-old was arrested in Kentucky Thursday in alleged connection to the shooting death of another 23-year-old on Sept. 15 in Denver.

Walter Watley, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and violation of a protection order in alleged connection to the fatal shooting of Omar Noor around 10 p.m. Sept. 15 near East Colfax Avenue and North Valentia Street.

Police previously issued a crime alert, asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

