Woman turns herself in to police after getting caught on camera keying Tesla in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo.– A woman caught on camera keying a Tesla at Legacy High School on Saturday turned herself into police on Wednesday night.

Broomfield police say they were able to identify the woman as Maria Elena Gimeno, 57, after receiving hundreds of tips.

Gimeno was booked on the charge of criminal mischief.

The video was shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook after it was posted by Alan Tweedie on Saturday.

“My car got vandalized at a soccer game at Legacy High School today, anyone know who this is?” shared Tweedie.