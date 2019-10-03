Westbound I-70 closed after high-speed chase involving Strasburg carjacking suspect

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down on Thursday morning after a high-speed chase involving an armed carjacking suspect out of Arapahoe County, officials said.

Liquor store in Strasburg where an armed robbery took place before a law enforcement chase on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said an armed robbery happened at a liquor store on Main Street in Strasburg, about 35 miles east of Denver, about 10:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect then stole a vehicle that a deputy saw on Interstate 70 and began pursuing.

The chase reached speeds up to 125 mph before it ended on I-70 near the Washington Street exit in Denver.

Several deputies were seen with guns drawn on the white vehicle that was stopped next to a rental truck on the interstate.

Deputies later pulled a person out of the vehicle and were seen performing chest compresions.

The Denver Police Department said the suspect was taken to a hospital with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Westbound traffic was closed at Brighton Boulevard and backups extended for miles.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to last until at least 3:30 p.m.

