× Waste Management fires workers, ends incentives after attempt to overcharge customer

DENVER — Waste Management said Thursday that it will end incentive programs for its employees that could result in inappropriate behavior. The announcement comes after the FOX31 Problem Solvers obtained video of Waste Management employees overfilling a Denver customer’s dumpster. The customer was later charged $120.

The video shows the employees taking photos of the overfilled dumpster. The customer later received a photo from Waste Management as documentation of the overloaded dumpster.

In an email sent Thursday, Waste Management spokesperson Andy Izquierdo said the company uses photo programs to help identify and prevent possible health and safety issues that could result from overflowing dumpsters.

“While the program has proven to help us serve our customers better, what we saw in our customer’s footage is completely unacceptable,” Izquierdo said.

Additionally, the workers seen in the video have been fired, according to Waste Management.

“This was a breach of our customer’s trust, and we don’t tolerate this behavior. We have already met with our customer, offered our sincerest apologies and credited all fees associated with this incident. We know we have work to do to rebuild our relationship with them, and we’re going to do everything in our power to make that happen,” Izquierdo said.

He added that the actions of the two workers do not reflect the company’s employees as a whole.

“As a result of this incident, we are taking immediate steps to eliminate any driver incentive program that has the potential of resulting in inappropriate behavior or other unintended consequences,” Izquierdo said.

He did not elaborate on what kinds of incentive programs were in place for employees in regard to documenting overflowing dumpsters.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said its Consumer Protection Division welcomes complaints, which can be filed online.