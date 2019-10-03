Up-and-down temperature trend continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will be warming quickly heading into Friday thanks to a southwest wind across metro Denver. We are expecting highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

It will be windy, especially late in the day. A cold front will arrive late Friday and bring more late-day clouds and a switch in the wind direction out of the north.

The weekend will be sunny and dry, but in the cooler mid- to upper 60s in the wake of the Friday night cold front.

The first part of next week will be dry and sunny with warmer 70s.

A second cold front is expected to arrive Thursday, which may give Denver its first freezing temperatures of the season and drop afternoon highs into the 50s.

